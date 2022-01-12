Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Tough Day For Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria

Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal against Egypt while Algeria missed several goalscoring opportunities against minnows, Sierra Leone, in the African Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon.

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Tough Day For Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo during their African Cup of Nations 2021 Group D match on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Tough Day For Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T09:55:40+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 9:55 am

Mohamed Salah was kept in check as Egypt lost 1-0 to Nigeria on a superb goal by Kelechi Iheanacho in their first game at the African Cup of Nations 2021 in Douala, Cameroon. (More Football News)

Riyad Mahrez also had a tough day as he and his Algeria teammates missed several goal-scoring chances to open their title defense with a surprising 0-0 draw on Tuesday with minnow Sierra Leone, who are playing their first major tournament in 26 years.

The results threw some of the pre-tournament predictions out the window as early as Day 3 at the African Cup in Cameroon. If there was a team to watch at the tournament it was Algeria, on a run of 40 games unbeaten since 2018.

And if there was a player to watch it was Liverpool’s Salah, the Premier League’s leading scorer who has a claim to being the best in the world right now. Might be time for a bit of a re-think.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

It is early in the tournament, though. The top two teams in each group progress automatically to the knockout stages and there's the best part of a tournament still to play.

Pelé squandered a penalty for Guinea-Bissau in a 0-0 draw with Sudan in the day’s last game. Pele’s full name is Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes, who is a midfielder with French club Monaco.

As Algeria missed chance after chance in its Group E opener in Douala, coach Djamel Belmadi became increasingly angry on the sidelines. When Algeria spurned its last opportunity in the last act deep in injury time, the 2019 African Cup-winning coach dropped to his knees and slammed his hands on the ground.

Sierra Leone are playing in their first African Cup since 1996. But Algeria found no way past Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, who celebrated the result as if it was a tournament win. Sierra Leone squad players sprinted from the bench onto the field at the end to join his celebrations.

For just one day, a 22-year-old goalkeeper who plays for East End Lions in Freetown, Sierra Leone had the better of Manchester City’s Mahrez and the rest of Algeria’s powerful forward line.

Algeria had countless openings. Yacine Brahimi hit two shots right at Kamara in quick succession at the start of the second half. Algeria substitute Sofiane Bendebka couldn't get his effort on target with Kamara on the ground after making another save in the 67th minute.

Mahrez was denied when Kamara brilliantly got his fingertips to a low shot that was destined for the bottom corner in the last 10 minutes.

Algeria put Sierra Leone under siege for most of the second half, but when striker Baghdad Bounedjah, another substitute, headed weakly and straight into Kamara's arms for the final miss, Belmadi's frustration erupted.

Nigeria was meant to be a team in crisis after firing coach Gernot Rohr last month and installing Augustine Eguavoen as his replacement on an interim basis. Nigeria also is without top striker Victor Osimhen of Napoli and two other key forwards for the tournament.

Iheanacho, who's been warming the bench at Leicester in recent months, seized his chance against Egypt in an early meeting of two of the tournament heavyweights to start Group D. He controlled a headed pass to him and, all in one move, fired a swift shot into the top right corner for Nigeria's winner in the 30th minute.

Salah had one real opportunity for Egypt late in the game, but Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye came out and blocked Salah's shot with his left leg. Eguavoen said the game plan was relatively simple: "Try to keep Salah off the ball and play high-pressure football at the other end."

The other Group D game between Guinea-Bissau and Sudan finished with a frantic last 10 minutes. Sudan goalkeeper Ali Abu Eshrein gave away a late penalty when he rushed out to challenge Steve Ambri and the pair collided. Eshrein had a strong argument that he'd played the ball but referee Issa Sy of Senegal didn't use VAR to check his decision.

Guinea-Bissau's Pelé had the 82nd-minute penalty saved by Eshrein and Piqueti hit the crossbar with a follow-up shot. Two minutes later, Eshrein raced out of his goal again snatching at a cross and his defense had to clear a shot off the line to bail him out.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez Cameroon Football Egypt Nigeria Liverpool Manchester City English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Serie A 2021-22: Gastón Pereiro’s Injury-time Goal Helps Cagliari Beat Bologna

Novak Djokovic Visa Issue: Serbian Blames Agent For 'Misinformation' On Australia Travel Declaration

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, FA Cup 2021-22: Scott McTominay Sends Red Devils To 4th Round

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Go Top With Scrappy 1-0 Win Against East Bengal

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Kagiso Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Tie — Statistical Highlights

New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Retires From Test Cricket By Bagging A Wicket - Watch Video

ISL 2021-22: Aiming Table Top, Kerala Blasters Face Resurgent Odisha FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle As South Africa Take Day 1 Honours

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Newsreaders Call Novak Djokovic A 'Lying, Sneaky A***hole' In Leaked Tape - VIDEO

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among Six Olympians Added To National Boxing Camp

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Toils Hard To Save India, Hits His 2nd Slowest Fifty

Read More from Outlook

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement