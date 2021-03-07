Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 2nd Cricket Test Match in Abu Dhabi

Zimbabwe thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets in just under two days in the first Test match in Abu Dhabi. More Cricket News | 1st Test Match Highlights
Zimbabwe’s skipper Sean Williams scored a masterful 105 to anchor his side to a 119-run lead.
He was ably supported by Regis Chakabva who made 44, while Blessing Muzarabani made 12 runs. Afghanistan, trailing by 119 runs, were all out for 135 in their second essay giving Zimbabwe only 12 runs to complete a facile win. Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 76, but failed to find support at the other end. Donald Tiripano 3/23 and Victor Nyauchi 3/30 were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan suffered due to poor team selection as they went into the match with three spinners who were rendered ineffective on a green track.
Apart from Zadran, none of the Afghanistan batsmen showed inkling to stay in the middle.
It can be a long-haul for Afghanistan as Zimbabwe will be brimming with confidence after a comprehensive win in the first Test.
Match and telecast details:
Match: 2nd Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe
Days: From March 10 to 14
Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 10:00 AM local
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
TV Channels: Not available in India
Live Streaming: FanCode
Elsewhere...
Afghanistan: RTA
Zimbabwe: ZBC TV
UK/Europe: Freesports
UAE: eCricLife
Pakistan: Geo Super/ PTV
Rest of the world: Rabbitholebd YouTube (Streaming)
Here is the list of official broadcasters for the #AbuDhabiSunshine Test series! #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/hN8rcuoUm6— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 1, 2021
Likely XIs:
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan (c), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad.
Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi.
Squads:
Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.
Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Liverpool Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Showdown
Shocking! 38 Women, Kids Kidnapped From Rajasthan Over Bike Theft
Char Dham Project – The Speed Of Destruction