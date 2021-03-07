March 07, 2021
Corona
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 2nd Cricket Test Match in Abu Dhabi

Check match and telecast details of the 2nd Test cricket match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe starting March 10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 2nd Cricket Test Match in Abu Dhabi
Zimbabwe posted a facile 10-wicket win in the first Test match against Afghanistan.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 2nd Cricket Test Match in Abu Dhabi
2021-03-07T12:17:31+05:30

Zimbabwe thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets in just under two days in the first Test match in Abu Dhabi.  More Cricket News  | 1st Test Match Highlights

Zimbabwe’s skipper Sean Williams scored a masterful 105 to anchor his side to a 119-run lead.

He was ably supported by Regis Chakabva who made 44, while Blessing Muzarabani made 12 runs. Afghanistan, trailing by 119 runs, were all out for 135 in their second essay giving Zimbabwe only 12 runs to complete a facile win. Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 76, but failed to find support at the other end. Donald Tiripano 3/23 and Victor Nyauchi 3/30 were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan suffered due to poor team selection as they went into the match with three spinners who were rendered ineffective on a green track.

Apart from Zadran, none of the Afghanistan batsmen showed inkling to stay in the middle.
It can be a long-haul for Afghanistan as Zimbabwe will be brimming with confidence after a comprehensive win in the first Test.

Match and telecast details:
Match: 2nd Test match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe
Days: From March 10 to 14
Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 10:00 AM local
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

Elsewhere...
Afghanistan: RTA
Zimbabwe: ZBC TV
UK/Europe: Freesports
UAE: eCricLife
Pakistan: Geo Super/ PTV
Rest of the world: Rabbitholebd YouTube (Streaming)

Likely XIs:
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan (c), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad.

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi.

Squads:
Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, Abdul Malik, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah Mohboob, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano.




