Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  AFG Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Hits Hundred As West Indies Complete Afghanistan Whitewash In India

AFG Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Hits Hundred As West Indies Complete Afghanistan Whitewash In India

West Indies completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Afghanistan thanks to Shai Hope's seventh ODI century

Omnisport 12 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
AFG Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Hits Hundred As West Indies Complete Afghanistan Whitewash In India
Shai Hope batting against Afghanistan.
File Photo
AFG Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shai Hope Hits Hundred As West Indies Complete Afghanistan Whitewash In India
outlookindia.com
2019-11-12T00:27:43+0530

Shai Hope marked turning 26 in style as his 109 not out inspired West Indies to a five-wicket ODI victory over Afghanistan, completing a 3-0 series whitewash. (More Cricket News)

A day after his birthday, Hope hit eight boundaries and three sixes in a supreme 145-ball innings, though the Windies left it late to secure victory.

Asghar Afghan (86), ably supported by Hazratullah Zazai (50) and Mohammad Nabi (50 no) gave Afghanistan hope of salvaging some pride in the series as they set 249-7 from their innings in Lucknow.

Afghanistan looked well set three overs into West Indies' innings - Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking the wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of four deliveries.

But Hope came to the fore, anchoring himself at the crease, with debutant Brandon King (39) providing support before Nicholas Pooran offered a quickfire 21 as the Windies' remaining opener moved beyond 50.

Captain Kieron Pollard provided a useful 32, with Roston Chase (42 no) then coming in to up the run rate.

Hope brought up his seventh ODI century with a tidy single off Rashid Khan, with Chase on hand to wrap up the series in style with a four over short leg with eight deliveries to spare.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Shai Hope Kieron Pollard Asghar Afghan Lucknow Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports
Next Story : Davis Cup: ITF Seeks India's View After Pakistan Appeal, AITA Stays Firm On Security Concerns
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement