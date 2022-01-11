Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out

While the AIFF has not named a captain yet, the experienced Loitongbam Ashalata Devi is likely to lead the side in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which will be held in three venues across Maharasthra from January 20 to February 6.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out
There are no surprises in the team as 27 players had been camping in Kochi since last month, out of which 23 had been picked. | File Photo

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Announce 23-member Squad, Ngangom Bala Devi Misses Out
2022-01-11T16:15:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:15 pm

Host nation India on Tuesday named its 23-member squad for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, including four youngsters from the team that finished runners-up in the U-19 SAFF Championships in Dhaka last month. (More Football News)

While the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has not named a captain yet, the experienced Ashalata Devi is likely to lead the side in the continental tournament, which will be held in three venues across Maharasthra from January 20 to February 6.

READ: VAR Set To Make Debut In India From Quarterfinals

There are no surprises in the team announced on Tuesday as 27 players had been camping in Kochi since last month, out of which 23 had been picked.

The four players who had participated in the SAFF meet and are also part of this squad are Hemam Shilky Devi (defender), Mariyammal Balamurugan (forward), Sumati Kumari (forward) and Naorem Priyangka Devi (defender).

India will however miss the services of seasoned striker Ngangom Bala Devi, who continues to recover from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery performed last September. It can take a minimum of six months to fully recovery after the operation.

India is hosting the continent's highest competition for the first time since 1980 and at stake is a possible berth in the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

For automatic qualification to the quadrennial showpiece in Australia and New Zealand, India, ranked 55th in the world, must be among the top five teams.

The tournament organisers have released the squads of all the 12 participating nations. Monday was the last date of registration.

The final list of 23 registered players as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19);

DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8);

MIDFIELDERS: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12);

FORWARDS: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18);

HEAD COACH: Thomas Dennerby.

Advertisement