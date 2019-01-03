Ahead of India's AFC Asian Cup campaign, football superstars from Bundesliga have picked their favourite Indian players and sent Blue Tigers wishes.

Ageless Peruvian forward Claudio Pizarro, who now plays for Werder Bremen, picked Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and said that "there is no one in India quite like you. Sunil, keep firing and inspiring the nation."

Celebrated German international and Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze, wishing the young midfielder Anirudh Thapa, said that the 20-year-old has "got everything it takes to become the country's next big superstar".

Swiss goalkeeper for Borussia Monchengladbach, Yann Sommer advised Indian custodian Gurpreet Sindh Sandhu to "block everything in sight."

Young German forward Timo Werner said one request for Indian frontman Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Leipzig player wants the Mizo Sniper to just "take aim and shoot".

The message concluded with German great Lothar Matthaus wishing the Indian football team good luck.

He said, "from everyone here at the Bundesliga, we wish the Indian Football team the best of luck. Back the blue!"

Watch the video message here:

India will enter the 2019 edition of the AFC Asian Cup as one of the underdogs. The realistic target for Stephen Constantine's outfit is to pass the group stage.

India are in Group A with the hosts the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain.

India open their campaign on Sunday, against Thailand, followed by games against the UAE and Bahrain on January 10 and 14, respectively.