AFC Approves AIFF's Indian Football Roadmap

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee has approved AIFF's roadmap for Indian football in a meeting in Vietnam today.

(Football News)

The approval comes after AFC held a meeting in Malaysia on October 14, which had representatives from I-League clubs, Indian Super League teams, AIFF and IMG-Reliance.

With this decision, ISL has become the top-tier championship in the country. Also, ISL league winners will get a playoff spot in the AFC Champions League, meanwhile I-League champions will participate in the AFC Cup.

The roadmap includes:

- In season 2019-20, the ISL will attain the status of premier league competition in Indian football.

- The AFC will allow the winning ISL club to represent India in the AFC Champions League play-offs, and the I-League winner will get to play in the AFC Cup play-off.

- Another key recommendation by the AFC is to open a pathway for two I-League clubs’ entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to the criteria being fulfilled.

- In addition, starting with the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 season, the winner of the I-League will stand a chance to be promoted to the ISL with no participation fee, basis fulfilling sporting merit and the national club licensing criteria to be set out by the AIFF. There will be no relegation in the ISL at this time.

- In its recommendation for 2024-25, it is agreed to fully implement promotion and relegation into the top league, and abolition of two parallel leagues.

(AIFF Press Release Inputs)