Abhinav Bindra's Song With Grammy Winner Ricky Kej For Refugee Athletes Is Making Waves - Video

India's legendary shooter, Abhinav Bindra is making waves on social media after featuring in the 'Make a Mark' project along with fellow Olympic gold medalist Niccolo Campriani of Italy and Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. (More Sports News)

'Taking Refuge' sees Campriani and Bindra bring together a group of refugees to see if any of them has what it takes to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in their own event, air rifle shooting, reported the Olympic Channel.

The song, composed by Khej, was unveiled on Wednesday and has since earned more than 50

thousand views with celebrities, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, appreciating the effort.

"Sports cares... preparing those displaced, to find their place," Bachchan wrote.

T 3561 - Sports cares .. preparing those displaced , to find their place ! https://t.co/YsTdb3euvB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2020

"Using mental skills refined over years as a professional athlete, the duo coach their new

shooters on a journey of learning, rediscovery and finding inner peace through the unifying power of sport," the Olympic Channel added.

Bindra, who is still India's only individual Olympic gold medalist, shared the video of the song on Twitter, saying: "The theme song for Make a Mark is live! A project that has changed the lives of three refugees, it is proof that sport has the power to change lives!"

The theme song for Make a Mark is live! A project that has changed the lives of three refugees, it is proof that sport has the power to change lives!



Learn more about the project with @abfoundationind #MakeAMark@campriani @Abhinav_Bindra @rickykej pic.twitter.com/1o7XNNXyoy — Abhinav Bindra Foundation (@abfoundationind) June 10, 2020

Talking about the project, Italian legend Campriani wrote on his Twitter page: "It all started almost a year ago, a very simple idea that I would never imagine would attract Grammy Awards winners Ricky Kej and other Olympic champions Abhinav Bindra."

It all started almost a year ago, a very simple idea that I would never imagined would attract Grammy Awards winners @rickykej and other Olympic champions @Abhinav_Bindra ! #Makeamark project aims to go beyond #Tokyo2020 and inspire the next generation of athletes pic.twitter.com/IpFqJiVlIX — Niccolo Campriani (@campriani) June 10, 2020

Last year, Bindra hosted the refugee shooters at the Padukone-Dravid Centre just outside Bangalore, "passing on the benefits of his considerable experience as they continue their learning of the sport".

The project is the brainchild of rifle shooter Campriani, who won three Olympic gold medals and a silver -- two in Rio and one in London.

Bindra won a gold medal at 2008 Beijing Games.

Khej won a Grammy at the 2015 Grammy Awards for his album Winds of Samsara.