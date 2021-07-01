Abhimanyu Mishra, 12, Becomes Youngest Chess Grand Master In History

Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest chess grandmaster in the history beating the 19 year old record set by GM Sergey Karjakin. (More Sports News)

Abhimanyu, who hails from New Jersey in the USA, is 12 years and four months and broke Karjakin’s record, who was 12 years and seven month, when he got his GM norm.

GM norm is given when a player has 2600 rating over nine rounds.

Mishra, born on February 5, 2009, took 12 years, four months, and 25 days to obtain the highest title in chess, the chess.com website said.

Abhimanyu defeated fellow Indian chess prodigy Leon Luke Mendonca, 15, to achieve the rating.

He played back-to-back tournaments and scored both his first and second GM norms at the April Vezerkepzo tournament and the May 2021 First Saturday tournament.

His final shot at the norm was bit delayed but it came Abhimanyu grabbed it with both hands.

Abhimanyu won his first title at the age of eight and achieved IM norms at the age of 10 years and nine months.

Another chess prodigy Gukesh D also achieved the GM norms but was 17 days late missing the chance to beat Karjakin’s record. Gukesh achieved his norm at the age of 12 years seven months and 17 days.

