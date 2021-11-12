Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1

Pablo Sarabia’s penalty was enough for Spain to beat Greece while Sweden lost 2-0 vs Georgia. Russia laid down a marker with a 6-0 demolition of Cyprus.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1
Spain (in red) and Greece players in action during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at the Olympic stadium in Athens on Thursday. | AP

Trending

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Profit From Sweden’s Loss; Croatia Maul Malta 7-1
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T10:55:08+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:55 am

Spain and Croatia put themselves one game away from securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, while Sweden’s hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss. (More Football News)

Spain beat Greece 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia’s penalty to overtake Sweden, which slipped to a 2-0 loss at already-eliminated Georgia. Spain host Sweden on Sunday in one of three winner-takes-all matches to decide 2022 FIFA World Cup places.

Another decisive fixture pits Portugal against Serbia after a frustrating 0-0 away draw for Cristiano Ronaldo’s team against Ireland. Croatia and Russia also face off for a spot in Qatar after each had a big win Thursday.

Only group winners qualify automatically, and second-place teams head to the playoffs along with two teams selected on their record in the Nations League. The 12 teams in the playoffs will be fighting for three places at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar in brackets of four teams.

GROUP B

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Sweden had its fate in its own hands in qualifying, and let it slip. Twenty-year-old winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Rubin Kazan may be little known outside of the Russian league where he usually plays, but he had a big impact with two second-half goals to surprise Sweden.

That gave Spain the chance to overtake Sweden and take advantage ahead of the decisive game against the Swedes on Sunday.

Spain had to work hard in its 1-0 win over Greece, sealed with a penalty, but moved one point ahead of Sweden. Spain only has to avoid defeat against Sweden in Seville. They drew 0-0 in the same city this year at the European Championships. The defeat to Spain ensured Greece can’t qualify.

GROUP H

Russia and Croatia each won big against overmatched opponents in games that were merely a warm-up for their qualifying decider. Croatia host Russia on Sunday and the winner will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup automatically, with Russia going through if it's a draw.

Russia laid down a marker with a 6-0 demolition of Cyprus and Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering of Malta with two goals from Lovro Majer. Malta’s goal also came from a Croatia player, as Marcelo Brozovic scored into his own net to make it 2-1 in the first half.

If the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia is to qualify automatically for next year’s tournament in Qatar, they will need to be the first team to beat Russia under new coach Valery Karpin. His team has conceded just once in six games under Karpin.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football World Cup qualifiers Qatar World Cup 2022 Croatia national football team Spain national football team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, Virat Kohli To Take Over In Second; No Rohit Sharma - Full Squad

IND vs NZ 2021: Ajinkya Rahane To Lead In First Test, Virat Kohli To Take Over In Second; No Rohit Sharma - Full Squad

Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli - Who Is Better? Matthew Hayden Has His Say On PAK, IND Cricket Stars

Indian Women’s Cricket Team To Tour New Zealand Ahead Of 2022 World Cup – Full Details

New Zealand Cricket To Host Australia For T20 Series In March 2022

Matthew Wade Refuses To Call Hasan Ali’s Dropped Catch ‘Turning Point’ In T20 World Cup Semis

AUS Vs PAK: Babar Azam Is Heartbroken, Says Dropping Matthew Wade Cost Pakistan T20 World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Covid-Hit Germany Rout Liechtenstein 9-0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal Take Group Lead After Goalless Stalemate Vs Ireland

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

Brazil Ride On Lucas Paqueta Strike To Confirm 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot In Qatar

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

AUS Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Devon Conway Breaks His Hand, To Miss Final

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Matthew Wade 'Happy To Have Repaid The Faith' With Stunning T20 World Cup Knock Against Pakistan

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

Australia Smash Pakistan To Set Up T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Whole Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Whole Life

Ashwani Sharma / The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he has no plans to return to Tibet, since there was complete freedom for him in India.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement