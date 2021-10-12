Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: CONMEBOL Boss Wants Suspended Brazil Vs Argentina To Be Played

The four Argentinean players, who were suspended midway into the match for not following health protocols, are still under investigation.

Argentina players walk out of the pitch after health officials suspended their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Brazil following breach in health protocols. | File photo

outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T10:01:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:01 am

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match. (More Football News)

The September 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn't comply with coronavirus restrictions. They should have been in quarantine.

Domínguez said, “We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch,” in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday. He added the fate of the qualifier was not up for his organisation to decide.

Argentina’s foursome — Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham’s Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero — are under investigation by Brazilian authorities for allegedly providing false information upon arrival. Britain is on Brazil’s red list for COVID-19 risks.

 

