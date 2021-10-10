Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

Hockey India decided not to send teams at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games citing COVID. The government says it was not consulted.

IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta (L), president Narinder Batra (R) and sports minister Anurag Thakur at a recent programme felicitating Tokyo 2020 medal winners. | Outlook India

outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T13:25:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 1:25 pm

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday came hard on Hockey India for unilaterally deciding to pull out of next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, saying the national federation is bound to consult with the government before taking any such step. (More Hocket News)

Thakur said being the main financier of Olympic sports in the country, the government has every right to take call on matters of national representation. “I think any federation should refrain from giving such statements and discuss with the government first because it’s just not federation’s team, its national team,” he told reporters.

“In a country of 130 crore population, there are not just 18 players to represent country. It (CWG) is a global event I feel that they (Hockey India) should engage with government and concerned department. The decision will be taken by the government.”

ALSO READ: India withdraw from 2022 Birmingham CWG

Thakur’s strong statement came after Hockey India on Tuesday pulled out of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK’s discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country.

HI also reasoned that there is only a 32-day window available between the Birmingham CWG (July 28-August 8) and the Asian Games (September 10-25) in Hangzhou, which is a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The minister said there is no dearth of hockey talent in the country and citing the example of cricket added that playing back-to-back tournaments are nothing new for professional sportspersons.

“There is no shortage of talent in hockey in India. If you see cricket, the IPL is going on and then there is the World Cup. If cricketers can play two tournaments back-to-back, then why can’t players from other sports.

“I can understand Asian Games is being prioritised and I am not going into this, I am just saying where the Indian team will be playing just doesn’t lie with the federation, it lies with the government also,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, Thakur said the meeting of the selection committee for this year’s National Sports Awards will be held in the next 10 days time.

“The selection committee will meet in the next 10 days where they will decide who all will be given awards this year and after taking time from the President of India, the awards will be conferred,” he said.

PTI Anurag Thakur Narinder Batra India Hockey 2022 Commonwealth Games India Men's Hockey Team Government of India Sports Minister Sports
