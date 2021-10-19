Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

According to Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews, any unvaccinated tennis player won't get a visa to Australia and even if anyone does get a visa, the player will have to quarantine for two weeks.

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars
Ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, all players had to quarantine for two weeks and be regularly tested under Australia's strict Covid-19 regulations. | Al Jazeera

Trending

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T15:47:07+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 3:47 pm

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major. (More Tennis News)

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic sports leagues and people working in some industries including health. On Tuesday, he increased the pressure on tennis players traveling from abroad.

“I don’t think any unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “If they did get a visa, they’d probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks when no other players will have to.

“Professional sport is part of that authorized worker list and they have to be double-dose vaccinated.”

Australia is preparing to re-open its international borders for the first time in more than 18 months, but it’ll be a gradual, state-by-state process starting next month and will depend on vaccination rates across the country. Fully vaccinated people will have fewer restrictions in Australia than those who are not.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The vaccination debate has been ongoing in tennis since the international competition started re-emerging following a global shutdown last year.

Some players, including men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic, have advocated that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. Others, including Andy Murray, have said it should be mandated for the good of the majority.

At the US Open, which ended September 12, spectators had to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, although players weren’t required to get a shot.

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and three-time runner-up at the US Open, thought that sent a mixed message. She reached the US Open final in 2020, when there were no fans allowed.

“To me that’s a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not,” Azarenka said. “So I think that in my opinion, it’s inevitable that it will be mandated at some point, like other leagues are doing.”

Both the men’s and the women’s tours are recommending all players get vaccinated but so far have not enforced it. Just before the US Open, roughly half of the elite male and female players were vaccinated.

Ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, all players had to quarantine for two weeks and be regularly tested under Australia's strict regulations on COVID-19 measures.

Most were allowed a limited time to practice, but any who tested positive or we deemed to be close contacts of a positive case — which in some cases meant simply being on the same charter flight — had to do a hard lockdown. Those players weren't allowed to leave their hotel rooms.

Melbourne, which hosts season-opening Formula One Grand Prix races, the richest horse race in the southern hemisphere and the biggest football crowd in Australia, has either barred crowds or shifted sports events interstate during months of lockdown in recent months.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Novak Djokovic Victoria Azarenka Melbourne Tennis Australian Open US Open COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

2022 Winter Olympics: Rights Activists Urge Boycott Of Beijing ‘Genocide’ Games

PNG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland Beat Papua New Guinea 17 Runs - Highlights

IND vs AUS, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India Look To Fix Middle-Order Blues During Warm-Up Vs Australia

SL vs IRE, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Eye Second Win Against Confident Ireland

NED Vs NAM, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Netherlands Aim First Win Against Debutants Namibia

La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

EPL: Alexandre Lacazette Dampens Patrick Vieira’s Return At Emirates As Arsenal Hold Crystal Palace

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

Men’s Boxing World Championships: AIBA Introduces Belts, White Gloves In ‘Fresh Start’

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Gianni Infantino Wants Suspended Brazil-Argentina Tie To Happen

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: England’s Liam Livingstone Suffers Finger Injury Vs India

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement