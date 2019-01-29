2020 ICC T20 World Cup: Complete Schedule And India Fixtures For Both Men's And Women's Tournaments

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures of both the men's and women's T20 World Cups to be held in Australia in 2020.

Both the World Cups are standalone events. The Women's event will be held in February-March, while the men's event will be held in October-November the same year.

Women's tournament (February 21 to March 8)

It will be the seventh edition of the tournament and will feature 10 teams – Hosts Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and two qualifiers.

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Complete Schedule

February 21: Australia vs India, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

February 22: Windies vs Qualifier 2, WACA, Perth (2.00pm); New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, WACA, Perth

February 23: England vs South Africa, WACA Perth

February 224: Australia vs Sri Lanka, WACA Perth; India vs Qualifier 1, WACA Perth

February 26: England vs Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; Windies vs Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 27: India vs New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia vs Qualifier 1, Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 28: South Africa vs Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; England vs Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 29: India vs Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, Melbourne; South Africa vs Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; England vs Windies, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

March 2: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia vs New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne

March 3: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; Windies vs South Africa, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

March 5: Semifinal 1, SCG, Sydney; Semifinal 2, SCG, Sydney

March 8: Final MCG, Melbourne

India's fixtures

February 21: Australia vs India at Spotless Stadium, Sydney

February 24: India vs Qualifier 1 at WACA, Perth

February 27: India vs New Zealand at Junction Oval, Melbourne

February 29: India vs Sri Lanka at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Both the semi-finals are scheduled are scheduled for March 8 at SCG, Sydney; while the final will be played at MCG, Melbourne on March 8.

Men's tournament (October 18 to November 15)

The seventh edition of ICC T20 World Cup will feature 16 teams – Australia, Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and siz qualifiers.

The top eight ranked sides have already qualified for the Super 12s stage, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh going through the first round matches.

India have been placed in Group 2 in Super 12 Stage, along with Afghanistan, England, South Africa and yet to be qualified two teams.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up Group 1.

The first semi-final will take place at the SCG on November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night.

Complete schedule

First round:

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

Super 12:

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart; New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth; England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth; Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne; Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 11: Semi-final 1 - TBD vs TBD, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: Semi-final 2 - TBD vs TBD, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 15: Final - TBD vs TBD, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.