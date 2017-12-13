Special Court Finds Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Others Guilty In Coal Scam Case

Special court on Wednesday held ex-Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda guilty of corruption in coal scam case. The court also convicted ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and others in the case.

The eight accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court after they had appeared before it in pursuance to the summons issued against them.

They were summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advertisement opens in new window

During arguments, the CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007.

It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.

The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block.

Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency added.

The accused have refuted the allegations levelled against them.

Following is the chronology of events in which a special court here today convicted former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and former coal secretary H C Gupta in a coal scam case:

*December 2014: CBI files charge sheet against Koda, others.

Advertisement opens in new window

*Jan 21, 2015: Court summons Koda, others as accused.

*Feb 18: Court grants bail to accused after they appear before it and seek relief.

*July 14, 2015: Court orders framing of charges against Koda, others.

*July 31: Court frames charges against accused.

*July 11, 2017: Court concludes hearing in coal case.

*Dec 5: Court reserves order.

*Dec 13: Special court holds Koda, Gupta and others guilty of corruption

With PTI Inputs