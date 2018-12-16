﻿
Sonia Gandhi Unveils M Karunanidhi's Statue At DMK Headquarters In Chennai

DMK President M K Stalin, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan among others were present at the unveiling.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 December 2018
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled a bronze statue of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in Chennai in presence of Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin.

She unveiled former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's statue installed at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, leaders of DMK and several other parties, movie actors and industrialists.

Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth also participated in the function.

Later in the evening Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin, Chief Ministers Naidu, Vijayan, Narayanasamy and others will be addressing a public rally in Chennai.

Karunanidhi passed away in August after a protracted illness.

The DMK, which was a part of the UPA alliance, had broken off from the umbrella alliance ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

However, in recent times, that two parties have formed an understanding and overcome their differences.
 
Rahul Gandhi had visited M Karunanidhi during his last illness and had attended his funeral.
 
Stalin is expected to attend Monday's oath ceremonies for Congress chief ministers in the Hindi heartland.
