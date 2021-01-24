Joe Root reached an unbeaten 67 to put England back on course after they lost their openers cheaply in the second Test against Sri Lanka at stumps on Day 2 on Saturday. England finished on 98 for two at stumps on day two, still 283 runs behind Sri Lanka. Lasith Embuldeniya, who took the new ball from the City End, accounted for both openers. Root joined Yorkshire teammate Jonny Bairstow with the side in trouble at five for two and counterattacked, adding an unfinished 93 runs for the third wicket. Root, the English captain who posted a double hundred in the first Test, was unbeaten on 67 off 77 balls with 10 fours while Bairstow was on 24. Earlier, Sri Lanka did well to post 381 runs having batted for five sessions. Catch live cricket scores and live updates of Day 3 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here.

