January 24, 2021
SL Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Joe Root Hits Century For England Against Sri Lanka

Catch live cricket scores and live updates of Day 3 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 January 2021
Joe Root reached an unbeaten 67 to put England back on course after they lost their openers cheaply in the second Test against Sri Lanka at stumps on Day 2 on Saturday. England finished on 98 for two at stumps on day two, still 283 runs behind Sri Lanka. Lasith Embuldeniya, who took the new ball from the City End, accounted for both openers. Root joined Yorkshire teammate Jonny Bairstow with the side in trouble at five for two and counterattacked, adding an unfinished 93 runs for the third wicket. Root, the English captain who posted a double hundred in the first Test, was unbeaten on 67 off 77 balls with 10 fours while Bairstow was on 24. Earlier, Sri Lanka did well to post 381 runs having batted for five sessions. Catch live cricket scores and live updates of Day 3 of the Sri Lanka and England 2nd Test match in Galle here.
Day 2 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

