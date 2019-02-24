Sharad Pawar Defends Sachin Tendulkar, Says Master Blaster Beat Pakistan As A Teenager

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has received some criticism over his stand on the need to play Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup. But Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has defended Tendulkar, saying the former India captain started his career by beating the neighbouring country.

The issue of whether India should play with Pakistan is being raised after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Addressing a joint rally of Congress and NCP at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra, Pawar said Tendulkar is a "Bharat Ratna" and Sunil Gavaskar is another cricket icon who brought laurels to the country.

Gavaskar has echoed Tendulkar's views on the matter.

"Both believe that India can beat Pakistan and emerge victorious in the World Cup. But Tendulkar is being criticised, saying he is favouring Pakistan.

"He began his illustrious career as a 15-year-old by defeating Pakistan," Pawar said.

Pawar, who served as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was also a former president of International Cricket Council (ICC).

Tendulkar had said he would 'hate' to give away two points to Pakistan by not playing in the World Cup and India should rather beat them again to maintain the unbeaten record over the arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar joined thousands of runners in the New Delhi Marathon and raised Rs 15 lakh for family members of the Pulwama terror attack victims.

Before the start of each of the four races at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Tendulkar did 10 push-ups as part of the #KeepMoving Push-up Challenge and urged the runners to join him in the exercise.

"Whatever will be the fund that we receive from here, it will all be donated for a good cause, a bigger cause. It will be donated to the families of the martyrs. I am sure you understand the feelings and hope everyone joins us in this movement," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, the most prolific scorer in cricket, made his international debut in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi as a teenager.



Former and current cricketers have expressed varied opinions on severing cricketing ties with Pakistan.

