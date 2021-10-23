Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Trending

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T16:27:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 4:27 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 . Upon reaching, he drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists. Later, he chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley.

The home minister, who is here on a three-day visit, was received at the technical airport here by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and advisor Farooq Khan.

It was a day of heavy rain and snow in several parts of the Valley. If the weather holds, he will visit Jammu on Sunday to address a public rally and return to Srinagar, officials said.

Number one on his agenda was meeting the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city while he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque.

Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, a home ministry official said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

“Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. I and the nation are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new JK," Shah said in a tweet later.

After going to Nowgam, Shah reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley, particularly following the targeted killings of civilians, mostly non-local labourers and minorities.

(With PTI)

 During the meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan here, the home minister was briefed on steps taken to eliminate terrorism from the union territory and counter-infiltration measures by the security forces, officials said.                

The meeting was attended by top civil administration officials, including the lieutenant governor and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, they said.
 Shah will also flag off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight and interact with members of a youth club here.              

This is his first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the state bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

 Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah's visit that comes in the wake of the spate of civilian attacks. Additional forces have been deployed, particularly in the city, officials said.

Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces, about 5,000 troopers, are being inducted into the Valley as a precautionary measure.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well as in other parts of Kashmir valley, the officials said.

In 2019, too, when he last visited the Valley, Shah had met family of a slain police officer. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Srinagar Union Home Minister Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation Police Officer National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bangladesh To See ‘Dark Kali Puja’ As Hindus All Set To Protest Communal Violence

Bangladesh To See ‘Dark Kali Puja’ As Hindus All Set To Protest Communal Violence

Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Party's 'Pratigya Yatras' From UP's Barabanki

Lady Teacher Murder Case: Will Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Lose His Job?

Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi To Meet Seven Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactures

PM Modi To Meet Seven Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufactures

India Registers 16,326 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Decline

India Registers 16,326 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Decline

Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Review Extension Of BSF’s Territorial Jurisdiction

Punjab CM Channi Urges PM Modi To Review Extension Of BSF’s Territorial Jurisdiction

Ahead Of Amit Shah’s Visit, Security Review Meeting Held In Jammu and Kashmir

Ahead Of Amit Shah’s Visit, Security Review Meeting Held In Jammu and Kashmir

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup, Live: Smith, Maxwell Depart; Australia Need 25 In 18

T20 World Cup, Live: Smith, Maxwell Depart; Australia Need 25 In 18

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Outlook Web Desk / Amit Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Advertisement