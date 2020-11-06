November 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Breather For Arnab Goswami In Maha Assembly Breach Of Privilege Case

SC Breather For Arnab Goswami In Maha Assembly Breach Of Privilege Case

The Supreme Court summons Maharashtra Assembly secretary for allegedly intimidating Arnab Goswami.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SC Breather For Arnab Goswami In Maha Assembly Breach Of Privilege Case
Arnab Goswami
PTI
SC Breather For Arnab Goswami In Maha Assembly Breach Of Privilege Case
outlookindia.com
2020-11-06T22:47:31+05:30

The Supreme Court Friday granted protection from arrest to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami in Maharashtra assembly breach of privilege case. The apex court has also issued a showcause notice to the secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for writing a letter to Goswami and allegedly warning him against approaching the court. The court has summoned the secretary for allegedly intimidating Arnab Goswami.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde took strong exception to the secretary’s letter written to Goswami on October 13, where the secretary allegedly cautioned Goswami against disclosing the Assembly’s notice sent to him.

According to reports, the Republic TV editor had approached the top court challenging the September 16 privilege motion sent to him by the Maharashtra Assembly for his criticism of the government’s inaction in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gurjar Agitation Enters Sixth Day, Govt Yet To Find Solution

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Arnab Goswami S.A. Bobde Mumbai Maharashtra Supreme Court Media National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos