Saurav Ghosal And Joshna Chinappa To Lead The Indian Contingent In The 20th Asian Squash Team Championship

The Indian women's and men's teams for the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from November 30 to December 4 will be lead by Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal respectively.

Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men's side has been given the top billing, while the women's outfit is seeded third among the eight teams.

As per the press release from Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the men's squad, which has been given the top billing, includes Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar, apart from Ghosal (world No.15). The same team will also feature in the World Men's Team Championship, to be held after the Asian meet in the Malaysian capital. The third-seeded women's team for the Asian event consists of Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan besides Chinappa, the highest ranked Indian player.

After the Asian Team Championship, the men's team will compete at the World Team Championship from December 7 to 12. The seedings for the event, where 25 countries are participating are awaited, the release said.

The team officials are Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Surbhi Mishra, Lalthutiamngheti (Physio) respectively.

