Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Saurav Ghosal And Joshna Chinappa To Lead The Indian Contingent In The 20th Asian Squash Team Championship

The Asian Team Championship, a biennial event was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saurav Ghosal And Joshna Chinappa To Lead The Indian Contingent In The 20th Asian Squash Team Championship
Saurav Ghosal And Joshna Chinappa To Lead The Indian Contingent In The 20th Asian Squash Team Championship | AP PHOTO/ Anupam Nath

Saurav Ghosal And Joshna Chinappa To Lead The Indian Contingent In The 20th Asian Squash Team Championship
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T16:40:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:40 pm

The Indian women's and men's teams for the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship, to be held in Kuala Lumpur from November 30 to December 4 will be lead by Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal respectively.

Among the 12 teams in the men's event, the Indian men's side has been given the top billing, while the women's outfit is seeded third among the eight teams.

As per the press release from Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the men's squad, which has been given the top billing, includes Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar, apart from Ghosal (world No.15). The same team will also feature in the World Men's Team Championship, to be held after the Asian meet in the Malaysian capital. The third-seeded women's team for the Asian event consists of Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan besides Chinappa, the highest ranked Indian player.

After the Asian Team Championship, the men's team will compete at the World Team Championship from December 7 to 12. The seedings for the event, where 25 countries are participating are awaited, the release said.

Indian men's team for Asian Team championship and World Team Championship includes Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar. While India women's team for the Asian Team Championship comprises of Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Urwashi Joshi and Aparajitha Balamurukan. The team officials are Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Surbhi Mishra, Lalthutiamngheti (Physio) respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

Joshna Chinappa India Squash
