Sanjaya Baru Takes Over As Secretary General Of FICCI

Dr. Sanjaya Baru on Friday took over as the new Secretary General of the apex industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Dr. Baru brings with him rich experience of political and economic analyses, having been Editor of India's major financial newspapers, The Economic Times, Financial Express and Business Standard.

Earlier, Dr. Baru was associated as a professor of Economics at University of Hyderabad, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Delhi) and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore).

He has been Media Advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2004-08) and Director for Geo-economics and Strategy, International Institute of Strategic Studies, London (2011-16).

Also he has been an active member, National Security Advisory Board of India (1999-2001), India-ASEAN Eminent Persons Group (2010) and the Indian National Defence University Committee (2002-2004).

Some of his notable publications include The Strategic Consequences of India's Economic Performance; India and the World: Essays on Geo-economics and Foreign Policy; Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh; and 1991: How P V Narasimha Rao Made History.

(ANI)