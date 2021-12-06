Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Salt- Tolerant Paddy Production Helps Over 4 Lakh Farmers In Bengal To Beat Cyclone Woes

The state government had introduced the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ (friends of farmers) scheme in January 2019 to provide financial assistance to all farmers for agricultural purposes and to provide social security to the farm families in the event of the untimely death of a cultivator.

Salt- Tolerant Paddy Production Helps Over 4 Lakh Farmers In Bengal To Beat Cyclone Woes
Women labourers carrying paddy saplings walk for plantation in a field at Basantahar village near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. | PTI Photo

Trending

Salt- Tolerant Paddy Production Helps Over 4 Lakh Farmers In Bengal To Beat Cyclone Woes
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T20:24:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 8:24 pm

The West Bengal government has hand-held over four lakh farmers in Purba Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas districts to produce a new variety of salt-tolerant paddy to curb the repeated damage of standing crops by saline floodwaters during natural calamities, an official said.

This new variety of paddy, ‘Nona Swarna’, grown in over 50,000 hectares in the three districts, has temporarily helped the cultivators to minimise the damage from the devastation of cyclones Amphan and Yaas, the official said.

The state has purchased the first mass-scale harvest of ‘Nona Swarna’ at a minimum support price of Rs 1,950 per quintal for free distribution under public distribution schemes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's agriculture adviser Pradip Majumdar said when contacted.

Related Stories

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Production of 2.7 lakh tonnes of this variety is expected in this Kharif season, Majumdar said. The state government had in June distributed a total of 1,290 metric tonnes of 'Nona Swarna’ paddy seeds to farmers in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Purba Medinipur under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme.

The state government had introduced the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ (friends of farmers) scheme in January 2019 to provide financial assistance to all farmers for agricultural purposes and to provide social security to the farm families in the event of the untimely death of a cultivator.
The seeds were sown during the June-July Kharif season and were ready for harvesting in November, Majumdar said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Around 12-16 salt-resistant varieties are being extensively researched in field trials in the Sunderbans, including one termed 'Dudheswar'. Elaborating on the procedure of harvesting this new variety, Majumdar said, "The special variety of seed has been harvested in agricultural land in coastal areas which were inundated with saline water due to flood during cyclones Amphan and Yaas. We pumped out the water to reduce the high salinity levels after the natural calamity and then the seeds were sown.” Since the water could not be pumped out from all the fields, elevated plots were chosen for sowing the seeds of 'Nona Swarna', he said.

The chief minister had directed the state agriculture department to start alternative methods to help farmers grow paddy in lands that were flooded with saline water during cyclones.
Two cyclones - Amphan in May 2020 and Yaas in May this year – had led to extensive damage to standing crops.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Government Paddy crop Cyclone aftermath Agriculture: Farmers Natural Calamities
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement