Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70 per cent Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud

Saif Ali Khan, in a conversation with his 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star Rani Mukerji, talks about an interaction he had with a female fan who barged into his Mumbai home a few years ago, and how it left him perplexed.

Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70% Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud | Instagram/@saifalikhan_online

2021-11-18T16:41:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 4:41 pm

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are now promoting 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh also star. Mukerji asked Khan to a high tea in honour of his love for London, and the two reminisced about their lives and partnerships. 'Hum Tum,' 'Ta Ra Rum Pum,' and 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' are among the films in which the duo has appeared.

The film's production firm, Yash Raj Films, posted a video of this interaction on YouTube. Saif Ali Khan talks up about an interaction he had with a female fan who barged into his Mumbai home a few years ago, and how it left him perplexed in a section of this video. “A long time ago, someone wrote a letter in blood because there was a scene in 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' about that. Then I got a letter, ‘This is my blood’, which was a bit freaky,” he explained. Khan also shared how a woman rang his former house's doorbell, and when he opened it, the woman barged in, stared at him, and remarked, "So, this is where you live?"

 Mukerji inquired about the woman's entry into Khan's building. “I don’t know, she just walked straight up with a lot of confidence. She looked well-dressed and like nothing was wrong, so nobody stopped her. She rang the doorbell, she walked in. Both my wife and I are looking at her like… I got really scared and Kareena is like, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’” when I was genuinely afraid.

"I didn't know what to say," Khan went on to explain. 'Do I even know this person?' I wondered. 'I think you should leave,' I said. She turned around and walked out after saying okay."

Saif Ali Khan also admitted to being duped a few years back. The actor claimed he had put money into a property and lost almost 70 per cent of his investment. “It was all to do property. I was told I would get it in three years but I still haven’t got it. I lost almost 70 per cent of everything I had earned till that time,” the actor explained.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 film 'Bunty Aur Babli', directed by Shaad Ali and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani. Varun V Sharma directs the new film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh. The film will be released in theatres on November 19.

With PTI Inputs

