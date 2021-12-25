Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

'Sacrilege' Bids, Bomb Blast Aimed At Disturbing Punjab's Peace: Kejriwal

A bomb had exploded in the Ludhiana district courts complex on Thursday, killing one and injuring six, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state.

'Sacrilege' Bids, Bomb Blast Aimed At Disturbing Punjab's Peace: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

'Sacrilege' Bids, Bomb Blast Aimed At Disturbing Punjab's Peace: Kejriwal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T20:04:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:04 pm

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the alleged sacrilege attempts and the Ludhiana bomb blast are the handiwork of a few people wanting to disturb the state’s peace and such incidents will continue unless a strong government takes over.

The Delhi chief minister, who is on a Punjab visit, promised to set up a separate police unit to protect all religious places and prevent sacrilege incidents. He also called the drug case lodged against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia a "political stunt".

A bomb had exploded in the Ludhiana district courts complex on Thursday, killing one and injuring six, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast may have been trying to assemble or plant the explosive device. "A few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people," Kejriwal told reporters in Amritsar.

Related Stories

Covid-19: Omicron Cases In India Reach 415; Highest In Maharashtra

After landing at the Amritsar airport, he went straight to Gurdaspur to address a public meeting. He told reporters there that he has full faith in the people of Punjab and that they will defeat the nefarious designs of those trying to foment tension. Hitting out at the Punjab government, he said, "There is a weak government in Punjab. They (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves. Punjab needs an honest, strong government, which acts against those indulging in conspiracies."

He said the person who "attempted sacrilege" at the Golden Temple must have been sent by someone influential to foment tension and that there have been several cases of sacrilege over the past five years. "Such incidents will keep taking place until a strong government takes over," he said. Addressing a public meeting at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur, the AAP leader said a separate police unit will be formed to protect all religious places so that desecration cases don’t take place in future.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The AAP chief also slammed the Congress on the drug menace in the state, saying the government, during the previous election campaign, had promised to wipe out the mafia within a month of forming the government. "During five years, one FIR has been registered and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it," he said in an apparent reference to the case lodged against Majithia.

Kejriwal said a well-entrenched drug network existed in Punjab and powerful dealers were involved. When asked about Majithia, he said, "Just 10 days before polls are to be announced, they are boasting. It is only a political stunt.” The former minister was on Monday booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket.

Kejriwal while addressing the public meeting gave "five guarantees" to people of the poll-bound state. He said if voted to power, his party will ensure security, law and order, peace and brotherhood of Punjab. "First, we will completely eliminate the corruption in police recruitment and transfers. Good, qualified and honest police officers will be appointed on high posts and unnecessary pressure and interference of MLAs, MPs, ministers and political parties in police work will be completely stopped," said Kejriwal. Kejriwal assured justice in all cases of sacrilege and strict punishment to the culprits.He also promised to crush nefarious designs of the anti-national forces from across the border. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chandigarh AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Ludhiana Blast Drugs and Narcotics Punjab Congress Chief
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement