Ryan School Student Murder: Only Bus Conductor Killed Boy, No Other Person Involved: ACP Sohna Road

The ACP of Sohna Road, Haryana has said only the bus conductor Ashok has murdered 7-year-old Pradyuman and no one else is involved in the gruesome act.

ACP Birem Singh interrogated the bus conductor, the main accused in the case, and said he 'told us all we needed to know,' reports news agency ANI.

Amid accusations that the police forced the bus conductor to confess to the crime, the ACP said that two children have disclosed that Ashok was present in the toilet before the incident.

Advertisement opens in new window

The ACP also said it was clear that no one but the bus conductor was involved in the murder.

Act of negligence by the school is a separate issue, he added.

The Gurgaon police, which on Monday arrested two top functionaries of Ryan International School in connection with the brutal murder of a 7-year-old child in the school premises, said that there was an attempt to destroy evidence in the case.

The police arrested Francis Thomas, legal head and Jeyus Thomas, HR Head of the Ryan International School group, who were produced in a Sohna court which remanded them to two days in police custody.

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case believes that evidence in the case was tampered with.

"The SIT said in the Sohna court that destruction of evidence was found to have been done. Attempt was made to wash away the blood stains from the spot where the child was found murdered. The blood on his water bottle and bag was also found rubbed. Some other pieces of evidence were also tampered with," Khirwar said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, there were also allegations that the school management had not carried out a proper verification of the conductor and his Aadhaar card was obtained from his house in Ghamroj village hours after the crime to maintain records.

Amir Chand, the father of accused alleged that his son was a soft target and hence the school was framing him.

"Why did the school take his Aadhaar card six hours after the crime?" Chand asked.

(Inputs from agencies)