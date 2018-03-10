The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
10 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:26 pm National

RJD Not The BJP That Will Build Ram Temple At Ayodhya, Says Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, said, "Ram temple at Ayodhya will be built by the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, the most backward people, the poor, and Dalits. All these people will go to Ayodhya and build the Ram temple there brick by brick."
Outlook Web Bureau
RJD Not The BJP That Will Build Ram Temple At Ayodhya, Says Tej Pratap Yadav
RJD Not The BJP That Will Build Ram Temple At Ayodhya, Says Tej Pratap Yadav
outlookindia.com
2018-03-10T15:30:04+0530

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, Tej Pratap Yadav, in a speech at Nalanda on Friday, said it is the RJD and not the Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) that will build the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Tej Pratap, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, said, "Ram temple at Ayodhya will be built by the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, the most backward people, the poor, and Dalits. All these people will go to Ayodhya and build the Ram temple there brick by brick."

Advertisement opens in new window

He further said, "We will undertake the construction of the Ram temple and the day we will build the temple, the BJP-RSS combination will come to an end. That will be the day when they will run out of all agendas and will be left empty-handed".

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has taken on the BJP. Earlier he had allegedly threatened to rip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's skin off for downgrading his father's security cover from "Z+ to Z". 

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Tej Pratap Yadav Delhi - New Delhi RJD National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Man Sentenced To 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters