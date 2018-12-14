Renault Price Hike: Get Ready To Shell More For Kwid, Lodgy, Duster, Captur

Renault to increase prices of its cars by up to 1.5 per cent

Price hike will be in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 19,875

Cites increased production costs and fluctuating rupee as reasons behind the hike

Renault India has announced a price hike across its entire product portfolio starting 1 January, 2019. The price hike will range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 19,875, depending on the model. The carmaker has cited increased input costs and fluctuating rupee as the reasons behind the latest price hike.

Here’s a quick glimpse at how the price hike will affect Renault’s cars.

Note: The price hike range includes the price increase on the lower variant to the highest variant.

If you hurry up, then you can not only beat the price hike but also get some year-end discounts on your preferred Renault car. Click on the “View December Offers” for best deals.

Source: cardekho.com