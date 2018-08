The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%.

The reverse repo rate was increased to 6.25%.

The decision to hike key interest rates comes amid a hike in crude oil prices and rising inflation.

After the previous meeting, the Reserve Bank's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) had hiked the repo rate and reverse repo rate to 6.25 percent and 6 percent respectively.