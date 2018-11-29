Rakhi Sawant Announces Marriage With 'India's Got Talent 8' Fame Deepak Kalal

This controversial queen who has been trying to hog a lot of limelight by opposing Tanushree Dutta’s #MeToo movement, is back in action by declaring her wedding date with Deepak Kalal. The news was announced on social media and an image of her wedding card was also shared. Probably she didn’t want to be left behind in this race too of getting married, hence she has chosen Los Angeles for her destination wedding.

After Deepika Padukona and Ranveer Singh’s fairytale wedding ceremonies and as we are gearing up for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jona’s wedding, there is another actor who has just announced her wedding. And it is none other than our drama queen Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi confirmed the news to media by saying, “I am getting married to Deepak on 31st December and he is taking care of the wedding preparations.” And she had to say that Deepak is a good soul. “This time I am getting married and people should take me seriously,” adds Rakhi.

As per the invitation card, the two will get hitched on December 31 in Los Angeles. “Together with their families, Deepak Kalal weds Rakhi Sawant. Two loving hearts are getting united and are making a promise to in love forever,” reads the invitation.

Kalal was currently seen in India's Got Talent (IGT) and is quite famous for his comic timing. He is a well-known face in Pakistan and Bangladesh too. We are trying to take it seriously Rakhi and we hope it is not a joke

According to media reports, Rakhi is also planning to invite everyone from Bollywood and that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have already confirmed to her that they'd be coming to her wedding.

Earlier, Sawant made headlines when she accused Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta of being a lesbian and that she had raped her.