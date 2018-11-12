Rakhi Sawant Challenges CWE Wrestler To A Bout, Gets Knocked Out Within Seconds

Bollywood actress and controversial socialite Rakhi Sawant was injured during a wrestling match after getting knocked out by a professional woman wrestler during the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) tournament at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday.

The actress was performing at the competition when she challenged a wrestler to a bout, reported Indian Express. After an argument between the two, the wrestler lifted up the actress and threw her on the floor of the ring.

The event was organised by former WWE wrestler The Great Khali’s wrestling academy CWE. Rakhi was invited to perform during the opening day of the wrestling tournament.

A video of the incident has gone viral in the social media.

Reports added that the actress has been admitted to the hospital after she complained of stomach pain.

Earlier, Sawant made headlines when she accused Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta of being a lesbian and that she had raped her.

Listen to Rakhi Sawant pls. ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/cOB5mbuBBQ — Sunny ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ (@Its_SuNnYzzZ_77) October 24, 2018

After Dutta came out with her sexual allegations against actor Nana Patekar, Rakhi held a press conference in which she mentioned that Dutta is unnecessarily trying to tarnish the image of the respected Patekar. She also said that just because the Tanushree knows how to speak in English fluently, the media is giving her importance. She even went to the extent of challenging Tanushree Dutta to confront her.