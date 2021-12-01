Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon As Opposition Protests Suspension Of MPs

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed dismay at their conduct, and said the suspended MPs have shown no remorse, and there was no question of revoking their suspension.

RSTV/PTI Photo

2021-12-01T13:19:20+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 1:19 pm

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for almost an hour as placard-carrying opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" behaviour.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed dismay at their conduct, and said the suspended MPs have shown no remorse, and there was no question of revoking their suspension. "It is sacrilege of the House, I have said (on the conduct of the 12 suspended MPs during the last session in August). There is no remorse by members who have really insulted the parliamentary system," he said.

Naidu ordered that nothing that the opposition MPs say would go on record but said their conduct in the Well of the House should be shown to the people of the country. Six suspended MPs are from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPM.

"Coming to the well of the House, climbing on the table, throwing papers, snatching papers from the minister and also challenging the Chair... doing everything which is unparliamentary, undemocratic and they have no remorse. What can we do?" Naidu asked. He said placards should not be shown and brought into the House.

"If you are determined... you don't want to have Zero Hour (where), very important issues (are listed to be raised), special mentions are there. You don't want special mentions, you don't want Zero Hour, you don't want House to run, crores of rupees are spent on this House and people are getting dismayed at what is happening in this House," he said before adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours.

No sooner had Jose K Mani taken oath as member of the Upper House and listed official papers laid on the table of the House, MPs from Congress and other opposition parties trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans. Leader of the Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to speak but couldn't be heard in the din.

On Tuesday, Kharge had said that the motion for suspension moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was in gross violation of the rules and action was taken in the current Winter Session of Parliament for alleged "unruly" conduct in the last session.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "Undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk M. Venkaiah Naidu Delhi Winter Session Of Parliament MPs - Members of Parliament Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress (TMC) Shiv Sena
