Friday, Dec 24, 2021
'Radhe Shyam' is a love story with many twists and turns, says Prabhas

The multilingual romantic-drama, also featuring Pooja Hegde, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Set in the 1970s, “Radhe Shyam” features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Hegde.

Prabhas starrer film "Radhe Shyam" will release next year. YT/T-series

outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T16:13:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:13 pm

Actor Prabhas says his upcoming film “Radhe Shyam” is a romantic saga with many interesting facets and hopes the audience will enjoy watching the movie when it releases next year.

“'Radhe Shyam' is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight,” Prabhas said.

The "Baahubali" star was speaking at the mega trailer launch event of the film held at the Ramoji Film City, here on Thursday night. Prabhas also praised Kumar, who made his directorial debut with the 2015 hit “Jil”, for his passion and determination towards “Radhe Shyam” despite many obstacles.

“It is not a joke to work on a film for five years. Because the film started and came to a halt, again planning a film. This was after 'Baahubali', then starting at the time of 'Saaho', then stopping it due to COVID and again resuming it. It would be very frustrating but he fought (back),” the 42-year-old star said.

The director, on his part, expressed gratitude towards the team for standing by his vision through thick and thin. “I am thankful to everyone for standing by me for four years. I am grateful to Manoj sir (Paramahamsa -- cinematographer), you were the reason for us to be excited every day,” Kumar said.

“Pooja, you were born to do this film. Prabhas, you are not a star, superstar, you are a universe. You taught me so many things,” he added. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting schedule of “Radhe Shyam”, like several other films, was also affected.

“The producers, director, crew and all the technicians have put in a lot of effort for this film to be made during COVID-19 time,” Prabhas said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Hegde said she admires Kumar for his passion and drive towards making “Radhe Shyam”. “His passion inspired me so much. I shot for so many films in the middle and came back but his passion was intact, it is easy to lose it but he has been excited all throughout,” she said.

Hegde, 31, said the entire team has worked immensely hard on the project. “This film has taken a long time to be made, it’s been four years and we have given as a team our blood, sweat and tears. We hope you all love it.

“We are thankful to our passionate producers for making this fantasy world happen and the entire cast and crew for their support,” she added.

With “Radhe Shyam”, Hegde said Prabhas has made an attempt to do a full-fledged love story with the pure intention of offering varied content to his fans around the world.

“After doing ‘Baahubali’ and so many action films and being able to select a film like this, he is trying to give his fans something new to watch. I hope you all enjoy this film. It is very different. You will see a new Prabhas and Pooja,” the actor said at the event.

She also recalled giving her nod to “Radhe Shyam” immediately after the narration. “It is a beautiful fairy tale world,” Hegde said, adding the film will create magic on the screen. The mega trailer launch event was also attended by directors Om Raut, Nag Ashwin and Sandeep Reddy Vanga who are working with Prabhas on different films.

Raut, who has directed the actor in “Adipurush”, wished him luck for “Radhe Shyam” and said the film is more than a sci-fi romantic-drama. “This is not a love story. It has everything. I am sure people will like it, he said. Prabhas’ “Project K” director Ashwin said he loved the trailer of the film.

“What works well for a romantic film are three things – chemistry of the lead pair, music and release date. Prabhas and Pooja have an amazing chemistry, the music of the film is really good and the next thing is release date. Overall, the film looks very exciting,” he added.

Reddy said he is excited to team up with Prabhas on the film titled “Spirit”. “Radhe Shyam” also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. It will arrive in theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14.

With inputs from PTI.

