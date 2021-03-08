Punjab Kings, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad List For PBKS

Punjab Kings look determined to change their Indian Premier League fortunes in 2021. The franchisee started in the right earnest with almost complete overhaul of the team. It all started with the team getting a new name.(More Cricket News)

The original name, with which the team started way back in 2008 ‘Kings XI Punjab’, has been confined to the history books. The changes didn’t stop there as the team released some of the big names and then with the biggest purse at the auctions went after the players which it thought might help plug in the gaps for the 2021 season.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

While skipper KL Rahul and his buddy Mayank Agarwal were among runs the rest of the team failed to show consistency required to win such long tournaments.

Punjab Kings finished 6th with 12 points. In IPL 2021 auctions they have bought some new blood which they will hope comes good for them. While a player like Dawid Malan was bought for as low as Rs 1.5 Crore, for paer Jhye Richardson the team shelled Rs 14 crore.

Punjab Kings open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 12th.



Check out Punjab Kings complete schedule



1) Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 12 (Monday); Time-7:30PM IST

2) Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Match 8, April 16 (Friday), Time-7:30PM IST

3) Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, April 18 (Sunday), Time-7:30 PM IST

4) Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 14, April 21 (Wednesday), Time 3:30 PM IST

5) Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 17, April 23 (Friday), Time 7:30 PM IST

6) Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Match 21, April 26 (Monday), Time 7:30 PM IST

7) Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Match 26, April 30 (Friday), Time 7:30 PM IST

8) Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Match 29, May 2 (Sunday), Time 7:30 PM IST

9) Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Match 33, May 6 (Thursday), Time:7:30 PM IST

10) Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 37, May 9 (Sunday), Time 3:30 PM IST

11) Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 42, May 13 (Thursday), Time 3:30 PM IST

12) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 45, May 15 (Saturday), Time 7:30 PM IST

13) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 50, May 19 (Wednesday), Time 7:30 PM IST

14) Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 54, May 9 (Saturday), Time 7:30 PM IST



Punjab Kings Full Squad:



KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan.



Latest additions:Jhye Richardson (14 crore), Riley Meredith (8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crore), Moises Henriques (4.2 crore), Dawid Malan (1.5 crore), Fabian Allen (75 lakh), Jalaj Saxena (30 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (20 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (20 lakh).











For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine