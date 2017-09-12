Protesting Tamil Nadu Farmers ‘Eat Human Flesh’, Threaten To Slit Own Throats

Two days after eating their own excreta at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding loan waiver, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday claimed to have consumed human flesh.

In a desperate attempt to draw the attention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers also threatened to commit suicide by slitting their throats on Wednesday if their demands are not met.

“We collected a body from a Yamuna river bank and ate its flesh at Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, we ate our own excreta... The prime minister is yet to fulfill the promises that he had made during the general elections,” a farmer told Outlook.

On Monday, they marched near Jantar Mantar clad in loin cloths, demanding Rs 40,000 crore drought relief package, insurance for their crops and the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

The farmers have been protesting for nearly two months in their second round of agitations in the national capital.

In their first round of protests earlier this year, they had shaved their heads and half their moustaches, held mice and snakes in their mouths, conducted mock funerals, flogged themselves and even carried skulls of other farmers who had committed suicide due to debt pressure.

