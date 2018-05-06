Professor Missing Since Friday Believed To Be Among 5 Militants Killed In Shopian Encounter

An assistant professor from Kashmir University who was missing since Friday is believed to be among the five militants killed in an encounter at Badigam in Shopian.



The family of Muhammad Rafi Bhat from the Sociology department had told university authorities that Bhat had been missing since Friday. His disappearance had led to protests in the University. The vice-chancellor of the University on Saturday met protesting students to pacify them and inquire about the matter. Bhat was from to Chunduna village of Ganderbal district having a doctorate in sociology. He had also cleared the exam for UGC’s Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Fearing clashes in the campus now, the class work at the University of Kashmir would remain suspended on May 7 and 8, said a spokesman of the University.

The professor was working at the university for the past one year.

A police spokesman said that security forces including Shopian police and Army, CRPF carried out searches in the Badigam area of Shopian which resulted in an encounter.

The spokesman said that holed up militants fired heavily upon the search party. He said during the encounter five militants of Hizbul were killed. He said their identities are being ascertained.

One Army personnel and one policeman have sustained injuries during the encounter. He said in the encounter one civilian was injured in the cross-fire and later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

However, sources said post operation the Army opened fire at the protests at Nagbal leading to the killing of a civilian and injuries of many others.