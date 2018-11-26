Priyanka Chopra’s Home Is All Lit Up Before Her Wedding With Nick Jonas.

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 26 November 2018
2018-11-26T13:26:02+0530

Priyanka Chopra’s house in Mumbai is all decorated with lights to welcome her and Nick Jones. Their wedding is reported to take place at Jodhpur in December 2, though the couple has not confirmed the date as yet.

Priyanka’s Juhu house where she got engaged early this year was lit up with bright lights to welcome the couple. The couple will be leaving for Jodhpur soon, where the wedding is going to take place at Umaid Bhavan Palace. Nick too reached India on Friday evening. They were spotted at a pre-wedding party organized on the sets of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, in Delhi.

