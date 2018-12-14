﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Posters Of Separate Entries For Veg, Non-Veg Students Spark Row In IIT-Madras

Posters Of Separate Entries For Veg, Non-Veg Students Spark Row In IIT-Madras

An official pleaded ignorance about them and said if found to be true the handbills will be removed.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
Posters Of Separate Entries For Veg, Non-Veg Students Spark Row In IIT-Madras
Posters pasted in IIT-Madras, discrimination between veg and non-veg students
Twitter
Posters Of Separate Entries For Veg, Non-Veg Students Spark Row In IIT-Madras
outlookindia.com
2018-12-14T19:44:08+0530

IIT-Madras courted controversy after some discriminating posters mentioning separate entry-exit points and wash basins for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students were allegedly pasted in the campus.

While pictures of the posters bearing the name of a local caterer and pasted near the doors of the mess were circulated by some students on the social media, an official pleaded ignorance about them and said if found to be true the handbills will be removed.

A student said the posters had been put up near two entrances of the north Indian mess located on the second floor of Himalaya Mess Complex, specifying separate entry points and wash basins for non-vegetarian and vegetarian students.

One of the pictures of the poster circulated on social media read "Hand Wash Vegetarian Students" while another said "Winter vacation mess - food arrangements. Entry/exit non vegetarian food students."

When contacted, an official in the mess monitoring and control committee of IIT-M told PTI that he was unaware of the posters.

He also said arrangements were made for preparing Jain food (without onion or garlic) and he was unaware of any discriminatory arrangements based on vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

A research scholar alleged that what started as a demand for a mess catering to 'pure' vegetarians last year had now become full-fledged untouchability'.

"This is the first time a mess has two separate entrances for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Not just that, even separate wash basins and separate utensils as well," the student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

According to some students, there has been demand from a section of students for a separate vegetarian mess ever since the 'beef festival' incident in May last year.

A research scholar was allegedly thrashed for taking part in the 'beef festival' by some students claimed to be Sangh Parivar supporters.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Engineering Colleges IITs Food National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : SC Dismisses Rafale PILs With A Note Of Caution, Major Relief To Modi Govt
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters