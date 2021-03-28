What Is Holi Without Some Sweets?

Holi is here, and who better to prepare food for than the kids? Holi is probably India's most widely observed festival, with plenty of colour, laughter, and, of course, food and drink!

I've planned some delicious Holi specials for the kids that are more wholesome. But even if you're throwing a Holi party for adults, these are perfect.

Gujiya

Gujiyas are a must-have for any Holi celebration, and when they're made of chocolate, you can't get enough of them These Chocolate Cinnamon Gujiya are a twist on the classic gujiya, with chocolate chips inside and a cinnamon sugar coating on top! Below mentioned are varieties, all purpose and other gluten free gujiya recipes.

Gluten Free Gujiya

1/2 cup Barnyard millet

1 cup Water

1/4 cup Arrowroot flour Salt to taste

Pinch Red chili powder

Filling

¼ cup Shredded Coconut

Handful of Sliced almonds

3 tbsp Raisins

Topping

¼ cup Beaten Curd (yogurt)

Green chutney

Chocolate Gujiya

Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

4.5 tbsps ghee

water for stiff dough.

Air fry

Filling

1 cup crumbled khoya/milk solids

1 teaspoon ghee

3 tbsps coconut powder

3-4 tbsps chocolate chips

4 tbsps chopped roasted nuts (mix of cashews, pistachios and almonds)

2 tbsps tutti frutti

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg powder

Sugar syrup

1 cup granulated white sugar/honey/jaggery powder/date sugar

3/4 cup water

Cinnamon Sugar

1/4 cup granulated white sugar/jaggery powder/coconut sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

Water-flour paste

2 tbsps water

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/4 cup chocolate chips, melted with 1 teaspoon coconut oil and, for garnishing

For garnishing use edible silver leaves, also known as chandi ka vark,

Instructions:

1. 2 cups all-purpose flour/maida in a mixing bowl

2. Rub in 4.5 tablespoons ghee with your fingers until it's fully combined with the flour.

3. Slowly drizzle in cold water to form a stiff dough. Allow the dough to rest for 30 minutes after covering it with a wet rag.

Prepare the stuffing

1. Prepare the filling while the dough is resting. 1 tsp ghee, heated in a pan Toss in the crumbled khoya/mawa and cook for one minute.

2. Stir in the coconut powder and cook for another 2-3 minutes, or until fragrant. Turn off the heat in the pan.

3. Mix in the roasted-chopped nuts.

4. After 2-3 minutes, add the tutti frutti, nutmeg powder, and chocolate chips while the mixture is still warm.

5. The chocolate chips will melt a little because the mixture is still warm, which is exactly what we want. Let it rest aside.

Make the gujiya

1. The dough would have rested for 30 minutes and be ready to use. Roll a small dough ball into a circle about 4 inches in diameter.

2.Place the gujiya mould on top of the rolled dough.

3. Tightly press the cold to seal the gujiya. Apply a flour-water paste to the mold's edges [1 tablespoon flour + 2 tablespoons water]. Using 2-3 teaspoons of the prepared filling, fill the hollow. The filling will leak into the oil if you overfill the container.

4. Remove any excess dough and re-incorporate it into the main dough ball.

5. Continue rolling, filling, and sealing the gujiya until all of the dough has been used.

6. In a kadhai/wok, heat the oil over low heat. Check to see if the gas is ready to use.

7. Air fry the gujiyas in batches until both sides are light golden brown.

8. Fry all of the gujiyas until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Allow them to cool.

9. Set aside 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon powder in a separate bowl.

Make the sugar syrup

1. In a separate pan, combine the water and sugar. Allow 3-4 minutes for it to simmer.

2. Remove the gujiyas from the heat and place them in the warm syrup for 1 minute on each side.

3. Take the gujiya out of the syrup and roll them in the cinnamon sugar mix.

4. Decorate and serve

1. In a microwave, melt some chocolate chips with a little coconut oil.

2. Drizzle some chocolate on top.

Thandai smoothie

Thandai means "cooling" in the name itself, and it's perfect for the current weather! Although thandai is traditionally a spicy drink, you can make it more kid-friendly by adding vanilla ice cream for added creaminess. Dry fruit powder may also be added.

Milk - 2 cups

Brown Sugar/palm sugar - 2 tbsp

Saffron- few strands

Powder:

Almonds - 10-12

Fennel seeds - 1 tsp

Peppercorns - 5

Cashews - 5

Pistachios - 5

Cardamom - 1/4 ts

Instructions:

Set aside saffron that has been soaked in a tablespoon of milk. Almonds should be soaked in hot water for 10 minutes. After that, peel the almond skin and pat it dry.

Combine the "to powder" ingredients in a blender with the peeled almonds.

Vaporize them as finely as possible. Boil the milk in a saucepan pan for 5 minutes on a low medium flame. After that, the ground powder, saffron mixture, and sugar are added. Mix the ingredients carefully with a whisk.

Keep it on a low heat until it slightly thickens. After completing the recipe, chill the mixture for 30 minutes to 1 hour. The mixture should then be strained.

Chocolate Sandesh

1 ltr full cream milk

1 tbsp condensed milk

4 tbsp sugar

some dark chocolate

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon milk

1 lemon juice

Instructions

To make the chana, first boil the milk, then add the lemon juice, then reduce the heat and continue to stir until the chana forms. Allow time for it to cool.

Drain the water by putting it in a muslin cloth. Place something heavy on the chana now. Keep it in a container so that any remaining water can be drained.

To make the sauce, melt the dark chocolate and combine it with a little warm milk and milkmaid. Take the chana now. It should be watertight and leak-proof.

Then add the sugar, cocoa powder, and the remaining milkmaid, and mash for 10-15 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves and the chana becomes fluffy.

Make a round shape now. Make a hole in the centre and pour in the chocolate syrup. Place it in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Serve with chocolate chips or chocolate syrup as a garnish.

(The author is an Acupressure & Diabetes Educator, Specialized Nutritionist, and Founder of 'NUTR'.)

