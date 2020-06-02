Actor Azhar Khan Remembers Rituparno Ghosh On His Death Anniversary

This is probably the first time a lead actor took to social media and officially thanked everyone associated with a film. On the 7th death anniversary of Rituparno Ghosh, Azhar took a unique

approach, narrating an excerpt from Jeevan Smriti, beautifully gracing the works of both Rituparno Ghosh and his favourite icon, Rabindranath Tagore.

Azhar wrote “I never had the opportunity to work with him (Rituparno Ghosh) but I take it as a blessing that he chose me to be a part of this journey. To have shared experience in the making of Season’s Greetings is an accomplishment on its own and I'm extremely grateful to the entire cast and team, that made this possible.” He further added, “The Seasons Greetings team worked wonders and the environment on the sets was truly inspiring. The credit goes to those who worked tirelessly, during the making of this film and gave it their best shot. Congratulations, to those who put their faith in this project.”

Season's Greetings, a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh is currently streaming on Zee5 Premium and garnered rave reviews, from national and international media. Premiered at the prestigious CardiffInternational Film Festival last year, the film traveled to seven countries and bagged Best Director award in Rajasthan International Film Festival.

The film garnered accolades, from film fraternity legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala. From Sonu Sood, Shefali Shah to Prosenjit Chatterjee. From Abhishek Bachchan to R Madhavan, Sangeeth Sivan, and Sujoy Ghosh. Jeet Ganguly and also Shaan. The film also stars Lillette Dubey, Celina Jaitly, and Shree Ghatak. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film became India's first film to collaborate with the United Nations under the Free and Equal campaign.

Produced by Aritra Das and Shailendra Kumar, the film will be traveling to many national and international festivals. “We were scheduled to attend other prestigious festivals this year, however,most of them have been canceled due to the pandemic and rightly so. I hope that we're able to start the process again, as the world begins to get back to normal life,” says Azhar Khan.