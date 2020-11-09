November 09, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone For Varanasi's Development Projects

The Prime Minister inaugurated several social and economic projects in Varanasi via a webcast.

09 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects for Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these projects during the event through video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.

The projects inaugurated include upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, multipurpose seed storehouse and Sarnath Light and Sound show.

During the event, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.

