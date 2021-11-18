Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

"Pharmacy Of The World": India Delivers Over 65 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccines To 100 Countries This Year

"Our policy interventions are being made based on wide consultations with all stakeholders". Speaking at inaugurating the first global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector, Modi said India's vision is to create an eco-system for innovation that will make the country a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices.

"Pharmacy Of The World": India Delivers Over 65 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccines To 100 Countries This Year | AP PHOTO/ Rahmat Gul

Trending

"Pharmacy Of The World": India Delivers Over 65 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccines To 100 Countries This Year
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T17:36:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 5:36 pm

With the Indian export of Covid vaccines, reaching over the 65 million marker to more than 100 countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, that the global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector once again reaffirms India's status as the “pharmacy of the world”

Employing nearly three million people and with a trade surplus of USD 13 billion, the pharma sector is a key driver of India's economic growth. "Today, when 1.3 billion people of India have taken it upon themselves to make India 'Aatmanirbhar', we must think about ramping up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for vaccines and medicines, and this is one frontier that India has to conquer", the prime minister, said in the inaugural summit. He further noted that whether it is lifestyle, or medicines, or medical technology, or vaccines, every aspect of healthcare has received global attention over the last two years.

In this context, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has also risen to the challenge. The global trust earned by the Indian healthcare sector has led to India being called the “pharmacy of the world” in recent times, Modi said. "We exported lifesaving medicines and medical equipment to over 150 countries during the initial phase of the pandemic, along with exporting more than 65 million doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year," the Prime Minister said, adding that India will do much more as it ramps up its capacity.

He, further asserted that India's definition of well-ness is not limited by physical boundaries and it believes in the well-being of the entire humankind. "And, we have shown this spirit to the whole world during the COVID-19 global pandemic. India's healthcare sector, attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) of over USD 12 billion since 2014 and there is potential for much more".

The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration and innovation infrastructure, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

 With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi India Covid-19 vaccine Global / Exports Pharma
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included three Pakistanis and two each from Sri Lanka and South Africa in his T20 World Cup dream XI.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement