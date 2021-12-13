Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Patnaik Visits Home Turf Ganjam District, Inaugurates Several Projects

Addressing a gathering near the temple, Patnaik said the state government is committed to providing better medical care to the public and in this regard, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card is the best gift for the people of the coastal state.

Patnaik Visits Home Turf Ganjam District, Inaugurates Several Projects
Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha. | PTI Photo

Trending

Patnaik Visits Home Turf Ganjam District, Inaugurates Several Projects
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T11:59:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:59 am

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited his native Ganjam district with a trip to Maa Tara Tarini temple, followed by programmes such as distribution of smart health cards and inauguration of a bus service to connect major tourist places in the district in one day. Patnaik also inaugurated several projects on infrastructure, education, health, livelihoods, sanitation, irrigation, energy, women, and child development worth Rs 2,170 crore in the district, an official said.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth visit of the chief minister in view of the threat issued by opposition parties that they would stage protests demanding the removal of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra for his alleged links with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher’s kidnap-murder case, a senior police officer said.

After he arrived at Purushottampur, the chief minister visited the Maa Tara Tarini temple, a famous Shakti shrine, and sought blessings from the presiding deity. Addressing a gathering near the temple, Patnaik said the state government is committed to providing better medical care to the public and in this regard, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart Health Card is the best gift for the people of the coastal state. He said 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families of the state will be benefited from the BSKY Smart Health Card.

Related Stories

Omicron In India | Cases Touch 38: Know All States Affected By New Variant So Far

In his speech, Patnaik praised the role of women in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Ganjam district. “The womenfolk, especially members of the Mission Shakti, have been doing good work. They have also taken a lead role in containing the COVID-19 infection in the district”, the chief minister said. About 1,000 members of the panchayat raj, several members of the WSHGs attended the meeting held near the temple.

Ahead of the chief minister’s arrival, the police took several BJP and Congress local leaders under preventive custody. Demonstrators staged a road blockade in Hinjili and waved black flags before the chief minister’s convoy passed through the area. The chief minister also launched the Ganjam Darshan, a tourism trip to cover major tourist places in the district in one day.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

During his visit to his Hinjili constituency, Patnaik flagged off a special high-tech bus for the purpose. The packaged tourism trip within the district will be conducted by the Ganjam Urban Transport Services Limited (GUTSL). The 14-hour trip will include five hours of travel time, around 6.30 hours of sightseeing and another 2.30 hours for breakfast, lunch and high-tea.
The Ganjam Darshan tour bus will start at 7.30 am from Berhampur and return to the city at 9.00 pm. During the period, the bus will travel around 190-km and cover at least eight tourist places in the district, including Silk City.

Tourist spots like Tara Tarini, Jaugarh, famous for Ashokan rock edict, Nirmaljhar, Bateswar, near Potagarh, Tampara lake, Gopalpur-on-Sea and Bhairavi temple will be covered in the day-long trip. “We will launch the tourism trip on a pilot basis by pressing a high-tech bus for the purpose, which costs around Rs 30 lakh,” said Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, who is also the chairperson of the GUTSL.

He said another two such buses would be pressed into service to cover more tourism spots in the district in the coming days after seeing the success of the pilot project. At present, the Tourism Department has identified 22 tourist spots in the district. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Naveen Patnaik Odisha Temples Inaugrate Health Card Women Empowerment Tourism
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Warns Of Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement