Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Param Bir Singh Cites "Ill-Health" To be The Reason For His Absence Before The Commission Probing Deshmukh Corruption Case

The single- member, Justice Chandiwal (retired) Commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T21:01:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 9:01 pm

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh told the commission probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, that he couldn't present himself earlier due to his "ill health".

Taking note of Singh's application, the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission cancelled the bailable warrant issued earlier against the former Mumbai police commissioner. The panel directed Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in the chief minister's relief fund. Singh also filed an affidavit through his lawyers Asif Lampwala and Ankul Seth before the single-member commission reiterating that he had nothing to depose and didn't want to be crossed-examined by the probe panel.

Earlier in the day, Singh appeared before the panel which had issued multiple summonses against him seeking his appearance. In his application for the cancellation of the warrant, Singh stated that ill health and other illness prevented him from appearing physically before the commission earlier.

"Singh and the witness (Waze) are sitting together for the last one hour. He (Singh) might influence the witness," Deshmukh's lawyer said. Justice Chandiwal (retired) initially said "how can it be stopped?" He later told Waze that "it's better to sit in this room" (where the commission's proceeding was taking place) to avoid such a situation. Waze was arrested in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai earlier this year and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The panel had earlier fined Singh on multiple occasions for failing to appear before it and also issued a bailable warrant against him. Declared absconding by a court here in an extortion case, Singh surfaced in public last Thursday after six months and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement. The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

Singh appeared before Thane police on Friday in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder. The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

(With PTI Inputs)

Param Bir Singh IPS Anil Deshmukh Pune/Mumbai Thane Corruption Mumbai Police
