Paddy Procured Till Mon Registers Increase Of 20.28% Over Last Year

With the purchase of over 587.57 LMTs of paddy till Monday, January 25, in the current Kharif marketing season under existing MSP schemes, there has been an increase of 20.28 per cent in procurement against last year’s corresponding quantity of 488.49 LMT, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Out of the total purchase, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 34.51 per cent of total procurement.

About 84.71 Lakh farmers have benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 1,10,934.02 Crore, the ministry statement added.

Photo Credit: PIB

Also, till Monday, 3,01,124.83 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Groundnut Pods and Soybean having MSP value of Rs.1,622.29 Crores was procured, benefitting 1,62,120 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Photo Credit: PIB

Similarly, 5,089 MT of Copra, having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore, has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing states.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka.

Photo Credit: PIB

In all, 88,43,412 cotton bales valuing Rs.25,825.34 Crore has been procured till Monday, benefitting 18,13,288 farmers.

