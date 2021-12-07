Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Opposition Parties Sits In "Dharna" To Protest Against Suspension Of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed multiple adjournments as the opposition parties including the Congress, the Left and the TMC, demanded the revocation of suspension of 12 of their colleagues.

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 7:30 pm

Showing severe dissatisfaction over the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties continued their 'dharna' in Parliament premises, with several leaders holding up placards demanding revocation of the action taken.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha resumed its proceeding at 11 am. Soon after, it was adjourned for almost three hours till 2 pm. Thereafter, some opposition members gathered at the place where the suspended MPs along with other colleagues were sitting on 'dharna' holding up placards with slogans such as 'Save Democracy', 'Save India' and 'Revoke Rajya Sabha MPs suspension'.

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan reached the protest site after the Upper House was adjourned in the morning. Thereafter, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel went to the site too. Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present there.

As soon the members reached, TMC's suspended Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen sang a Bengali song to express her anguish over the government decision to suspend 12 MPs.

Opposition members present there were of the view that the issue of farm laws has been resolved but the government is not ready to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs who had protested on the same issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm as opposition members tried to raise their issues, essentially the suspension of the 12 MPs.

Some opposition MPs stood up as soon as the official listed papers laid on the table.

Naidu said he has received a notice under Rajya Sabha rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up the issue listed. "Your notice is under rule 267. I have gone through it. I have not permitted (it)," Naidu told Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

He, however, did not state the issue that was sought to be raised.

As some opposition members stood up, Naidu adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

 (With PTI Inputs)

