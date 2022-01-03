Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Omicron Common Viral Fever, But Exercising Caution Important: Adityanath

He said eight Omicron cases have so far been reported in Uttar Pradesh and of the patients, three have recovered and the others are in home isolation.

Omicron Common Viral Fever, But Exercising Caution Important: Adityanath
Yogi Adhityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Omicron Common Viral Fever, But Exercising Caution Important: Adityanath
2022-01-03T23:18:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:18 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the Omicron variant of the coronavirus a "common viral fever", but said exercising caution is important even then. Speaking to reporters here after inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years, Adityanath said, "It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the Omicron variant is quite weak. This is only a common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary in any disease. There is no need to panic."

He said it took 15-25 days to recover for those who were infected with the Delta variant of the virus in March-April last year and even after recuperating, they complained about a number of problems. "But that is not the case for Omicron till now. The virus has weakened. But those suffering from some other diseases have to remain cautious. The government has imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure," the chief minister added.

He said eight Omicron cases have so far been reported in Uttar Pradesh and of the patients, three have recovered and the others are in home isolation. Referring to the Covid vaccination programme for children in the 15-18 age group, Adityanath said 1.4 crore beneficiaries will be administered the vaccine doses under the drive and 2,150 booths have been set up across the state for the purpose, including 39 in Lucknow. He also said more than 20.25 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 years and above, including over 12.84 crore people who have got the first dose and over 7.4 crore people who have got both doses of the vaccines. 

-With PTI Inputs

Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID 19 covid vaccine Delta Variant
New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

