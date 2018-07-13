Not One New Militant Will Be Created With PDP Break-Up: Omar On Mufti's Remark

Shortly after People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti warned the Centre of dire consequences of breaking the party, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday asserted that breaking of a party will not give rise to militancy.

"Let me put this out here for all to remember NOT ONE NEW MILITANT WILL BE CREATED WITH THE BREAK UP OF THE PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris," Abdullah tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Let me put this out here for all to remember NOT ONE NEW MILITANT WILL BE CREATED WITH THE BREAK UP OF THE PDP. People will not mourn the demise of a party created in Delhi only to divide the votes of Kashmiris. https://t.co/aEmQXe0YaL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2018

On the sidelines of the Martyr's Day celebration earlier in the day, Mufti had said that any attempts made by New Delhi to break the PDP would be met by "dangerous outcomes."

"If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, and if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that, then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987, there will be dangerous consequences (Agar Dilli ne 1987 ki tarah yahan ki awam ke vote pe daaka dala, agar iss kism ki tod fod ki koshish ki,jis tarah ek Salahuddin ek Yasin Malik ne janm liya...agar Dilliwalon ne PDP ko todne ki koshish ki uski nataish bahut zyada khatarnaak hogi)," she said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Responding to the same, Abdullah opined that the remark could be a reflection of Mufti's desperation.

"She must really be desperate if she is threatening the centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration,"Abdullah wrote on another tweet.

She must really be desperate if she is threatening the centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration. https://t.co/aEmQXe0YaL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2018

Last month, the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mufti submitted her resignation as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement opens in new window

This led to the imposition of Governor's rule in the state.

Following this, there has been talk of finding an alternative to the traditional two-family system in Jammu and Kashmir.

(ANI)