NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Twitter Reacts As Sun Stops Play In Napier

In another such incident, one ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand got delayed due to the rising sun in 1996.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Twitter Reacts As Sun Stops Play In Napier
NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Twitter Reacts As Sun Stops Play In Napier
2019-01-23T13:15:11+0530

The first ODI between New Zealand and India at the McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday was interrupted when the sun made it difficult for the batsmen to spot the ball, leading to an interruption which is very rare in international cricket.

The decision to halt play was taken keeping the players' safety in mind, on-field umpire Shaun George said.

Stoppages due to the sun have been witnessed in the past at Napier during the domestic competitions, and reportedly, also in few English grounds, but none of them were international matches. 

In another such incident, one ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand got delayed due to the rising sun, resulting in the game reduced to 46 overs-a-side at the Gujranwala’s Jinnah Stadium in 1996.

As the play was interrupted at Napier, people instantly took to Twitter and shared some funny remarks.

Napier Cricket Twitter Sports

