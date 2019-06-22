Nutrition Tips For You: Black Coffee For Weight Loss – Curse Or Boon

Black coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed-up weight loss.

If you consume black coffee after meal or dinner, the presence of chlorogenic acid slows down the production of glucose in the body. Moreover, the production of new fat cells too decreases.

But, if you think that it's only the chlorogenic acid that makes black coffee ideal for weight loss, then you'd be surprised to know that black coffee also boasts of various antioxidants which are equally responsible for effective weight loss. Additionally, if you pair your regular intake of black coffee with a low-calorie diet, you will have amazing results in just no time.

Additionally, black coffee is a natural healer. There are many people who end up weighing more due to excess water weight in the body. Black coffee act as a diuretic, helping in decreasing the extra water content in the body through frequent urination.

The metabolic rates also increase by 11-13% due to presence of high amount of caffeine. It helps in the breakdown of fat cells by the stimulation of the nervous system. Studies reveal that consumption of black coffee is also allied with lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Black coffee contains ample amount of Vitamin B2, B3, B5, Manganese, Potassium and Magnesium, because of which it is considered as a powerhouse of antioxidants. It helps in lowering the level of harmful liver enzymes present in the blood.

Researchers have found that tooth bacteria that cause tooth decay are killed by strong black coffee. But this benefit is negated by the addition of milk or sugar to the coffee.

Even though your blood pressure level is slightly raised by coffee consumption, it fosters better blood circulation, reduces inflammation and even lowers the risk of stroke. However, caffeinated drinks should be particularly avoided by individuals having irregular heart rhythm.

In spite of all the benefits, uncontrolled coffee consumption and sensitivity to caffeine can cause side effects, such as restlessness, nervousness and irritability. You should also be informed that beside treating your drowsiness, it can trigger headache or migraine due to its “vaso-constrictive” properties (narrowing the blood vessels and restricting the blood flow).

Excess intake can lead to acid reflux and cause acidity. Absorption of minerals, calcium, zinc and iron in the diet is hampered when you drink too much black coffee.

Almost all the coffee powders available are made by first roasting the beans and processing industrially, which is when there’s great loss of its antioxidant properties.

A fair balance should be maintained while choosing black coffee as a part of your diet in order to fend off the negative effects, such as stomach upset, irregular heartbeat, muscle tremors and headache. Also try to purchase organic and ideally fair trade coffee (a fair trade seal means that farmers receive a greater share of sale proceeds than they would from normal coffee companies) since it is one of the most heavily sprayed crops in the world.

Before adding black coffee to your diet, it is better to consult your nutritionist/doctor for better understanding of your body, or connect with us on the following email: sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.