Note Ban A Conspiracy, Money Laundering Scheme: Rahul Gandhi On Second Anniversary Of Demonetisation

Attacking Narendra Modi on the second anniversary of demonetisation, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called the note ban a "cruel conspiracy" and a "scam".

"Note ban was a planned and cruel conspiracy. This scam was a scheme to launder black money of the Prime Minister's cronies," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"There was nothing innocent in this scandal. Finding any other meaning to this is an insult to the nation's intelligence," he added.

Gandhi's comment came hours after former prime minister Manmohan Singh's scathing assessment of the demonetisation exercise. He said the "scars and wounds" it caused are getting more visible with time and the decision's second anniversary is a day to remember how "economic misadventures" can roil the nation.

He also asked the government not to indulge in any further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that could cause more uncertainty in the economy and financial markets.

Singh said November 8 was a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time while asking the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies.

"Today marks the second anniversary of the ill-fated and ill-thought demonetisation... The havoc that it unleashed on the Indian economy and society is now evident to everyone.

(With inputs from agencies)